SPOKANE, Wash. - According to The Spokane Police Department, Joshua Phillips pleaded guilty on Friday to first degree murder and attempted murder in the first degree for the killing of Kassie Dewey.
Phillips sentencing is set for Feb. 3.
In April, 2021 Joshua Phillips murdered Kassie Dewey and attacked her five-year-old daughter Lily. Phillips was taken into police custody after we was found on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.