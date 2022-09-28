Man pleads guilty to child rape in Nez Perce County District Court

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho - The Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office announced 21-year-old Dillon Blake entered a guilty plea for rape of a 16-year-old girl in the Nez Perce County District Court.
 
An investigation by the Lewiston Police Department showed the victim was taken to North Lewiston the night of April 20 by Blake where he raped the victim in a hotel room, at times at one point while holding a knife.
 
During the course of the night, the victim was able to take the knife away and was able to get away from Mr. Blake. The victim returned home where her parents called the police.
 
Mr. Blake sentencing is set for Dec. 1. Penalties for Rape carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.

