A 77-year-old man has plead guilty to first-degree child rape and could face a minimum of seven years to life in prison.
Merlyn Schmelzer plead guilty to one count of first-degree child rape in Spokane County Superior Court with Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel presiding. Schmelzer is being held in the Spokane County Jail and faces a standard minimum sentencing range of 93-123 months and up to life in prison.
The sexual abuse involving a young girl began in 2011 and continued over several years in three counties in Washington state. An investigation into the abuse began in 2016 when the victim reported the crimes to several law enforcement agencies.
In July of 2018, Spokane County Sheriff's Office Sexual Assault Unit Detectives conducted an interview with Schmelzer, who admitted to sexually abusing the victim. He was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail.
Detectives from Spokane County, Kittitas County, Stevens County continued the investigation with assistance from Spokane Police Detectives.
"Today’s guilty plea is a global resolution to this lengthy investigation, involving several law enforcement agencies in Washington State and spares the victim from the need to recount the sexual abuse while giving testimony in open court," the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
Schmelzer is scheduled to be sentenced on May 21.