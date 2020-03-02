SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, Yasir Darraji pleaded not guilty to murdering his ex-wife Ibtihal Darraji.
According to court documents, detectives believe he strangled her and set her body on fire.
According to police, Ibtihal Darraji was found in her burning car near 27th and Fiske Street on January 30. Investigators said they found what they believe is some kind of accelerant all over Ibtihal Darraji's clothing. They said her face was so badly burned, there was a struggle to make a positive ID.
Darraji is being held on $1-million bond and must surrender his passport.
