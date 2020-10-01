SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Jonathan Buttrom pled guilty to multiple charges stemming from a shooting in north Spokane on August 8.
He pled guilty to two felony charges of Assault 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree.
According to the SCSO, Buttrom was sentenced to 160 months in prison and 36 months of Washington State Department of Corrections Community Custody upon his release.
Buttrom was arrested after an officer involved shooting on August 8 that was linked to a string of cell phone robberies.
According to investigators, Officer Harvey and Officer Johnson shot 29-year-old suspect Jonathan Buttrom after he displayed a handgun.
Buttrom is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
