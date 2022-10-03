SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) received a report of a car theft, with the victim saying her 2020 Toyota Corolla had been stolen. Just two days later on Oct. 1, she called SVPD to report she'd located her stolen vehicle parked in a McDonald's stall on Havana St. with an unknown man inside. 
 
Deputies arrived to the McDonald's around 8 p.m., located the car, activated their emergency lights, and positioned their patrol vehicles in front of the Corolla to prevent any attempts to flee. The man inside than backed the car over the curb, ramming into the wall of the business. 

McDonald's damage

1 of 3
Realizing he couldn't drive away, the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Shawn Marquette, jumped out and began running away on foot. The deputies were able to apprehend him quickly, tackling him to the ground after hitting a wooden fence. 
 
Deputies took Marquette into custody and was advised of his rights, after which he refused to answer questions. 
 
The owners of the car told deputies they'd been searching for it since the theft. When they saw it at the McDonald's, they called law enforcement and remained nearby until deputies arrived. One victim also stated their other vehicle was prowled on the same day as the theft, and a backpack containing their wallet and a key for the Corolla was taken. 
 
SVPD also spoke with a McDonald's employee, who estimated the damage to the building to be between $10,000 and $15,000. 
 
Marquette was booked into Spokane County Jail with charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run property damage, and obstruction. A bond was set at $4,000.
 
Prior to this incident, SVPD says Marquette had been arrested on Aug. 6 of this year after he was found sleeping in the driver's seat of a stolen vehicle on the 400 block of south Thor St. For that incident, he'd been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and making/possessing burglary tools. He'd been released on his own recognizance on Aug. 7 pending trial.

