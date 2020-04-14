SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend in northwest Spokane last year has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
According to Spokane Police, Bryce Thompson received the 25-year sentence Monday regarding the homicide at 1600 W. Shannon Ave. on July 17, 2019.
Thompson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a deadly weapon enhancement in February 2020. SPD says Thompson will have to serve 20 years before he can begin to accrue good time.
Twenty-year-old Alyssa Dodd was found dead on July 17, with her sister calling police stating Alyssa had died as a result of violence. Alyssa's' sister told arriving police that Thompson, Alyssa's boyfriend, had fled from the scene. Thompson was taken into custody in Montana hours later.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner later determined Dodd died of blunt head injuries and ruled the manner of death as a homicide.
Court documents later detailed some disturbing details leading to Dodd's death, including a trailer hitch being used as a weapon.
"I don't know why I did it," Thompson told KHQ in an exclusive jailhouse interview back in August. "I've been thinking all this time while I'm locked up, why did I do it. You know I can't tell myself why I did it. Alyssa has never done anything to me. She was the most amazing person in my life. I have no right to do what I did. She never hurt me in any way."
