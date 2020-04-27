Man recovering after rusty wire wraps around his neck while dirt-biking

A man is recovering after a rusty wire wrapped around his neck while dirt biking near No Name Lake.
According to Fish and Wildlife the dirt biker went around a gate into a closed campground where motor vehicles are not allowed. The biker then left the public land and hit the wire while riding on private property.
The wife of the victim said the wire took him right off his bike and thankfully his friend acted quickly and got help.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said he was transported to the hospital and has been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.