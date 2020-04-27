Man recovering after rusty wire wraps around his neck while dirt-biking

Courtesy Tara Hite

A man is recovering after a rusty wire wrapped around his neck while dirt biking near No Name Lake. 

Man recovering after rusty wire wraps around his neck while dirt-biking

According to Fish and Wildlife the dirt biker went around a gate into a closed campground where motor vehicles are not allowed. The biker then left the public land and hit the wire while riding on private property.  

Man recovering after rusty wire wraps around his neck while dirt-biking

The wife of the victim said the wire took him right off his bike and thankfully his friend acted quickly and got help. 

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said he was transported to the hospital and has been released. 

Tags