On Saturday, 26-year-old Justin Baldwin was contacted by a security officer at River Park Square for being in a roped off area inside the mall.
Spokane Police say the two got into a confrontation that sent both to the hospital with minor injuries. Baldwin was arrested for allegedly trying to stab the officer with a handcuff key.
During the arrest officers discovered a loaded handgun along with another magazine in a bag he was carrying.
Detectives recommended multiple charges including misdemeanor assault, trespassing and possession of a concealed weapon and controlled substance.
But Baldwin isn't in the Spokane County Jail.
With no significant history, a judge over the weekend released him on his own recognizance, meaning he did not have to post bond. KHQ wanted to find out why.
With the decision on charges now up to the prosecutor's office, KHQ's Patrick Erickson sat down with Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell to find out.
Although he couldn't speak specifically about this investigating, which is ongoing, he did speak about the decision process of judges in cases like this.
Along with things like the nature of the crime and criminal history, he says there are three factors judges look at when they're deciding whether or not a person should be held.
The likelihood that person will appear for future court dates. Whether or not that person is likely to commit a violent crime. And if they are likely to intimidate witnesses or interfere with the administration of justice.
Ultimately, Haskell says judges makes the decision based on the information in front of them.
Based on everything he read, Haskell says he wasn't surprised that Baldwin was released.
"Not at all," Haskell said.