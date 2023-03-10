SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The man who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Wellesley and Sullivan in Spokane Valley Thursday night remained at the hospital in serious condition Friday morning.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, the person who drove the vehicle that hit the man remained at the site of the collision.
Witnesses told police the driver had a green light when the pedestrian ran into the intersection. The driver tried to slow down but couldn't avoid the collision.
Investigators said the driver didn't have any signs of impairment and passed a sobriety test. Police released him from the scene without charges.