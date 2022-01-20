IONE, Wash. - According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Justin Hoff, 26, was found safe in Pend Oreille County on Wednesday night.
Per the SCSO press release, Hoff’s truck was found rolled on its side near N. Koth Rd and E. Hauser Lake Rd in Spokane County. From there it appears Hoff made his way to Cusick, more than 40 miles from his truck. SCSO added it wasn’t clear whether Hoff walked all that way or caught a ride at some point before Lacy James found him.
This map shows where Hoff's truck was found, where he was found, and where he told Lacy James he was going.
Hoff was found by Lacy James as she made her way home from work in Newport. James said it was pitch black as she made her way home on St. Route-20 just passed the Kalispel Casino when she saw a man with his thumb out.
“I saw this guy hitchhiking on the side of the road and I don't know, I almost passed him, and I did,” James said. “Then I stopped and I thought you know he is going to get hit.”
James said she was just going a few more miles up SR-20 and dropped Hoff off and told him to be careful as he continued his journey all the way to Ione WA.
“He’d been walking since 7:30 this morning and I was like ‘oh you must really be wanting to get up there,’” James said. “And he told me he had a girlfriend up there and that she was worth it.”
After James dropped Hoff off she took to Facebook and quickly realized that the man she just picked up was the man everyone in Spokane County was looking for. From there James was able to get in contact with Hoff’s family and in the end, Justin Hoff was reunited safely with them.
“I mean this lady is just an amazing person,” said Rocky Clarke with search and rescue, talking about Lacy James. “Even though she was scared to give him a ride she still did. Something told her to do that and it saved his life, it really did.”