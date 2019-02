A man who became trapped in quicksand while hiking in Utah was rescued over the weekend.

34-year-old Ryan Osmund and his girlfriend Jessika McNeill were hiking in Zion National Park when one of Osmud's legs became trapped in quicksand in the middle of a creek.

McNeill left him with supplies then hiked four hours to get cell phone reception and call 911.

By the time rescuers arrived, Osmund was suffering from exposure, hypothermia and injuries to his hands and feet.