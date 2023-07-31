jubilant rescue

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who had a medical emergency while performing regular maintenance at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Spokane was rescued from a difficult to reach part of the building Monday morning.

Fire crews initially responded to a call saying the man was having a seizure at Jubilant HollisterStier. Crews could be seen on the roof of the building for about an hour, but a spokesperson for Jubilant HollisterStier said the man, a maintenance technician, was actually inside the building.

Kirk Wood-Gaines, the senior director for human resources for Jubliant HollisterStier, couldn't confirm where exactly the man was in the building.

Wood-Gaines said the man received care from medics. An ambulance left the area with its lights flashing at about 11 a.m., at which point crews cleared the scene.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!