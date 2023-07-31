SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who had a medical emergency while performing regular maintenance at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Spokane was rescued from a difficult to reach part of the building Monday morning.
Fire crews initially responded to a call saying the man was having a seizure at Jubilant HollisterStier. Crews could be seen on the roof of the building for about an hour, but a spokesperson for Jubilant HollisterStier said the man, a maintenance technician, was actually inside the building.
Kirk Wood-Gaines, the senior director for human resources for Jubliant HollisterStier, couldn't confirm where exactly the man was in the building.
Wood-Gaines said the man received care from medics. An ambulance left the area with its lights flashing at about 11 a.m., at which point crews cleared the scene.