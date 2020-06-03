SPOKANE, Wash. - One man had to be rescued from the Spokane River Wednesday after being swept away by a current.
Two men had originally been floating along the side of the river on Wednesday, June 3, when a current swept them into the main waters.
One of the men didn't know how to swim and got stuck in some trees. The other was able to pull himself to safety and called 911.
Fire crews responded to People's Park and launched a drown and a jet boat to rescue the second man. He received some minor scratches from tree branches.
Both men had not been wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.