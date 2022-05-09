Man resuscitated at mobile home fire passes away Tragically, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer confirmed the man later passed away on May 8. The cause of fire was determined to be electrical due to …

SPOKANE, Wash. - On May 7 around 10:40 p.m., Spokane Fire Department responded to a fire call at San Souci Mobile Home Park on W. Boone Ave. Upon arriving, crews found a man still inside the burning manufactured home in cardiac arrest.

Firefighters extracted the man from the structure while additional crews began an aggressive attack on the fire. SFD paramedics immediately began life-saving measures and were able to resuscitate the man at the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital.

Tragically, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer confirmed the man later passed away on May 8. The cause of fire was determined to be electrical due to an overloaded circuit.

Last updated on May 9 at 9:15 p.m.

A man rescued from a burning mobile home was resuscitated by Spokane Fire Department (SFD) paramedics on the night of May 7 after firefighters found him trapped inside, in cardiac arrest.

Around 10:40 p.m., SFD responded to a report of a trailer on fire at the San Souci Mobile Home Park on the 3200 block of W. Boone Ave.

On scene, companies observed smoke from a single-wide manufactured home, with a neighbor applying water through an open window. Firefighters forced entry to search for occupants and quickly found a male victim in cardiac arrest.

As some firefighters continued to suppress the fire, others rushed to extricate the victim and bring him to waiting paramedics, where efforts to resuscitate him began immediately.

Additional companies arrived and assisted in extinguishing the flames and thoroughly searching the residence. The fire was confined to the area of origin within 20 minutes, however smoke and fire damage rendered the home uninhabitable.

Paramedics were able to revive the victim from cardiac arrest, and he was transported for treatment at a nearby hospital in critical condition. The man suffered burns and significant respiratory system damage. No other victims were found, and no further injuries were sustained by civilians or personnel.

Firefighters remained on scene overnight, protecting the homeowner's belongings from any further damage during salvage and overhaul.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the SFD Special Investigations Unit and the Spokane Police Department at this time.