...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 5 AM
PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Washington Palouse, Lower Garfield and
Asotin Counties, and Spokane Area. In Idaho, Lewiston Area,
Idaho Palouse, and Coeur d'Alene Area.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* Additional Details: Best potential for strongest winds of up to
60 mph will be in the late afternoon and early evening hours on
Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&