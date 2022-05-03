SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating a crash near Maxwell and Lincoln that sent a man to the hospital. 

Police said just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, dispatch received a call from a witness saying there was a man in the street who had been hit by a car. 

When officers arrived they found that victim with life threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital. 

Maxwell is closed between Post and Wall while Major Crimes detectives investigate. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check.

