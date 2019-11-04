OAKLAND, Calif. - A terrifying and heroic moment was caught on camera after a man fell onto the tracks at a California subway station.
A supervisor with San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transportation (SFBART) immediately jumped into action, pulling the man up a split-second before a train almost hits him.
NBC Bay Area reports the supervisor, John O'Conner, had been keeping an eye on the crowd at the Coliseum Station after an Okland Raiders-Detroit Lions game. That's when the man, who was intoxicated, stumbled and fell onto the tracks just as a train was approaching.
Video of the incident, released by SFBART, showed O'Conner quickly pull the man to safety.
