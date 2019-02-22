ST. MARIES, Idaho - A man scheduled to appear in Benewah County court Friday was found dead in his home in St. Maries.
According to information from the St. Maries Gazette Record confirmed by the Benewah County Sheriff's Office, Kenneth Campbell, 55, was accused of several counts of soliciting a minor for sex and enticing children over the internet.
Campbell was arrested August 9 after a sting operation by a vigilante group tipped off deputies to alleged internet sex crimes.
He was released October 19 after paying $5,000 surety on a $50,000 bond and had been living in St. Maries.