MOSCOW, Idaho -- A man is searching for his 2-year-old American Eskimo dog, after she went missing on Saturday during a wildfire near Moscow Idaho.
The owner said the dog, named Aspen, was new to his home after he recently adopted her from a shelter. On Saturday, the owner said Aspen bolted out the door of his house when he let her out to go to the bathroom. While chasing her down the road, he came across a barn that was on fire. The fire already had helicopters and fire crews on scene working to contain the blaze. It would eventually turn into the Idlers wildfire, which was burning just a half mile away from the man's home.
After likely becoming spooked from the firefighting machines, Aspen was nowhere to be found. Her owner said he searched for hours around the area but had no luck in finding her. He says he remains hopeful that Aspen will return home, especially since the fire was put out successfully nearby.
If anyone has any information on Aspen, her owner asks you to contact him at 208-310-0663 or jmital@turbonet.com