SPOKANE, Wash. – Harold Harriston said he was visiting a friend in north Spokane late last week, and parked his Tesla near the Serrano Apartments.
“That’s where I tried to keep it so I could see my car,” Harriston told NonStop Local. “For whatever reason I needed to see it, I like to have it in my field of view.”
When Harriston was asleep in the early hours Friday morning, the Tesla’s Sentry mode activated. Sentry mode is a feature in some Tesla models that keeps the car’s cameras and sensors active and ready to record any suspicious activity.
According to Harriston, when Sentry mode activated at about 12:40 a.m. on April 21, cameras showed an unknown man taking two canisters of a flammable substance and pouring them on the Tesla, and then setting the car on fire.
“At first I thought it was a burglary,” Harriston said. “So I went back and looked into the Sentry mode footage and sure enough… there was a guy that – for whatever reason – just wanted to set my car on fire.”
Harriston’s car is insured, and he believes the Sentry mode video will help his claim. At this point, Harriston says, he just wants to see whoever did this brought to justice.
“If there's someone walking around, setting stuff on fire for no reason,” Harriston said, “that's not good for anyone. He needs to get taken off the streets, sooner (rather) than later.”
The Spokane Police Department now has their Major Crime Unit investigating this incident for arson. If you know anything that could help solve this case, reach out to Crime Check at 509-456-2233.