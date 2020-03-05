SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who appeared in a viral video of a father and his children facing an angry group of people near the Spokane Valley Walmart is sharing his side of the story.
Lawton Miller said he was leaving the Walmart on Sprague on Friday afternoon when he heard someone yelling.
"She said, 'he's trying to steal my car!' So I got out, walked over there and opened the door," Miller said. "I said 'hey, this lady said you're stealing her car.'"
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said the woman believed the driver had stolen her car, but it wasn't true.
The driver, Lee Allen, slammed the door on Miller's arm when he tried to open it. Allen told KHQ that he wasn't stealing the car and was terrified for himself and his two children in the car with him.
"I knew I was going to keep my kids protected no matter what," Allen said. "If all else fails, I could just step on that gas pedal and shoot out like a rocket somewhere, but at the same time I didn't want to hurt anybody."
Miller said he was planning to back off and let Allen leave until the situation changed again.
"This kid jumps on the car. What do I do now? I've got to get this kid off the car," Miller said. "I don't know if this guy knows it who's driving this car, (but) if this kid falls off and he runs over and kills that kid, he's going to prison for murder. He's no good to his family anymore."
Miller said that's why he decided to start chasing the car on his motorcycle. He said he blared his horn, flashed his lights and pulled up alongside Allen to try and stop him so the man on the hood could get off. Miller said he didn't set out to scare Allen or his family, and said he has children and grandchildren himself.
"I don't harm kids. I raised a daughter. I am a family man," Miller said. "I'm not no big bad biker. I'm grandpa with a bike, and I've got pictures with me and my grandsons on the bike."
Miller said he's been threatened online since the video was posted. He says he's not worried for himself, but he is worried for his family. He said he wants Allen and his family to know he's sorry.
"I've got to stay away from my family all together because I'm afraid somebody else might take it in their own hands and do something to my family," Miller said. "This video comes out and she says 'dad I love you but I don't want to know you now.'"
Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies said they don't expect Miller to be charged with anything related to the incident.
They are still looking for the man who threw his bike at the car in the video. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.