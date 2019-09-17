A Kellogg man has been sentenced to four years after pleading guilty to arson for a series of nearly 20 intentionally-set fires in the Kellogg area last year.
Daniel Ray Robinson, 46 of Kellogg, received a unified 4-year sentence for third-degree arson, a felony. He had been arrested following a collaborative investigation by the Kellogg Police Department, Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, Shoshone County Fire District #2, and the Idaho Department of Lands.
Footage from surveillance cameras provided by local businesses helped identify the suspect and determined the route of the arson spree involving about 18 separate fire starts. Footage also confirmed Robinson was likely drinking during the offense, later coinciding with evidence collected.
“The actions of the defendant in this case certainly could have been much more devastating given the dry conditions during August 2018, but luckily, fast response by law enforcement and fire personnel prevented such devastation,” said Chief Deputy Prosecutor Benjamin Allen.
Robinson was remanded into custody and will serve an indeterminate period with the Idaho Department of Corrections on the retained jurisdiction program to engage in programs to address any substance abuse and criminal-thinking issues. The state is also seeking restitution.
“Our community is lucky to have great collaboration between local law enforcement, fire personnel, and the Idaho Department of Lands. Without this collaboration in cases like these and others, the solvability of the crime diminishes as time goes on. The quick response in this case, and these agencies working together, led to an arrest that protects our community,” said Prosecuting Attorney Keisha L. Oxendine.