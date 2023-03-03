SPOKANE, Wash. - Sammie Gilmore, Jr., the 55-year-old man arrested after a shooting in downtown Spokane that left one man in critical condition, was sentenced to 26 months in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm as part of a plea agreement.
On Nov. 11 last year, Spokane police arrested Gilmore without incident for a shooting on Pines and Short two days prior, recovering the gun. According to court documents, Gilmore had seen a couple arguing when the man knocked the woman's phone out of her hand.
The woman, who had allegedly lived in the same apartment complex as Gilmore in the past, told investigators Gilmore had stepped out of his vehicle and said something like, "Step over here, and I'll be he doesn't bother you," after which the man began walking aggressively towards Gilmore.
Gilmore fired once at the man, hitting him, before driving off. The documents say the man was in critical condition for time, though he was released from the hospital.
The victim allegedly did not wish to cooperate in the case.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Gilmore has two strikes against him and would have faced life punishment if convicted on the assault charge.
Gilmore's attorney argued there was a viable "defense of others" argument had the case gone to trial, as Gilmore thought he was protecting a woman he believed was in a domestic violence situation. Had he not been a convicted felon, his attorney said Gilmore likely would not have been in court at all.
As part of a plea agreement, he pled guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and the first-degree assault charge was dropped. Gilmore apologized to the court during the hearing.
Both the prosecutor and defense recommended the 26-month sentence, which the judge accepted. The time Gilmore has spent in jail since his Nov. 11 arrest will count toward time served.