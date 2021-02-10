A Post Falls man was sentenced to up to ten years in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing a man who refused to leave his property.
In November 2018, William Carlson told police Tyler Liles was on his property, yelling about a car parked in Carlson's driveway.
Carlson said he asked Liles who he was and Liles replied, "it doesn't matter who I am."
Carlson then told Liles he was armed. Liles turned and Carlson fired one shot, killing him.
Prosecutors argued that the shooting was not justified under the "Stand Your Ground" law.
William Carlson waived his rights to a trial by jury, remain silent, and pled guilty to a felony voluntary manslaughter.
After Carlson serves his time behind bars, he will face five years or probation.
