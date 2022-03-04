James Sasser Jr. cries as he gives an apology to District Court Judge John Brown for his role in the murder of Alex Hurley on Friday, March 4, 2022, in Bozeman, Mont. Next to Sasser is his attorney, Colin Stephens. Sasser Jr. was sentenced Friday to 100 years in prison with no time suspended for the February 2020 death of his 12-year-old grandson James "Alex" Hurley.