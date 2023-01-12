SPOKANE, Wash. - Following conviction by jury of second-degree murder, Richard Hough was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 12 to just over 15 years in prison.
The 183-month sentence follows the death of Erika Kienas in a road rage incident in May 2021.
According to the original court filings, Hough and his brother had been riding as passengesr as his mother drove to a family gathering when a car allegedly sped by them, driving erratically. Both his mother and the other car came to a stop at a red light, where Hough claims Kienas exited the vehicle and threatened him with a knife. Hough than shot and killed Kienas.
While speaking with police, Hough told at least two officers he never actually saw a knife, nor did he give commands to Kienas to stop. In a jailhouse interview, he stated he did see a knife. While officers did not find a knife at the scene, there may have been a knife belonging to the victim's boyfriend that he left the scene with.
Following his trial, a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in December last year.