SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man was sentenced to over 23 years in prison for pretending to be an officer, kidnapping and raping a woman.
 
Warren J. Pittman was sentenced to 23 years and four months by a judge after being found guilty of first degree rape, first degree robbery, first degree kidnapping, stealing a car and first degree criminal impersonation on July 21.
 
The case against Pittman began in April of 2021 when Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a reported possible kidnapping.
 
The victim said Pittman met her at a gas station, claimed he was an undercover cop and people were out to kill her.
 
Pittman then showed the victim a gun and urged the victim to go with him.
 
After the kidnapping, the victim got in touch with deputies from the Sheriff's Office and realized that Pittman was not an officer.
 
At the time, Pittman was initially arrested for second degree kidnapping and possession of a stolen firearm and posted bond two days later.
 
As deputies investigated... the victim told them that she had been raped by Pittman.
 
In January 2022, Pittman was arrested in Texas near the border and extradited to Spokane County. 
 
Because of Pittman's rape conviction, he must appear before the Washington Indeterminate Sentencing Review Board before he can be released. If he is released, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

