SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was sentenced to 18 months in prison after Spokane Police said he was tied to at least seven different vehicle thefts from local dealerships.

SPD says 33-year-old Andrew Smith plead guilty to two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and attempt to elude.

Smith was arrested by the Spokane Patrol Anti-Crime Team and police say he had been taking keys from dealerships around town and was coming back later on to steal the cars. SPD tied Smith to seven different thefts worth over $300,000 and suspected him of many more.

Smith was sentenced to 18 months in prison and 12 months of probation.

SPD provided the report numbers associated with Smith's sentencing:

2018-20147479

2018-20144881

2018-10102064

2018-20142032

2018-20127283

2018-10081189