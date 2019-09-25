SPOKANE, Wash. - A man has been sentenced to 15.8 years in prison for a 2018 homicide.
On Friday, September 20, Judge Szambelan sentenced 21-year-old Isiah Cavitt to 190 months in prison for a homicide on July 8, 2018.
According to the Spokane Police Department, a confrontation started in the area of 400 W. Sprague Ave between Cavitt, his associates and the victim.
Cavitt and his associates later found the victim at a home in the area of 3000 N. Nelson Street. Immediately after the victim put his infant child inside a car, he was fatally shot.
Other co-defendants in the case are awaiting trial.