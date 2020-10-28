Man seriously injured in head-on crash near Hayden

KOOTENAI COUNTY, IDAHO- A man was seriously injured after his car and a truck towing a boat collided head-on near Hayden.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened at the intersection of Huetter Road and Orchard Avenue at about 4:00pm on Wednesday. The cause of the crash is currently unknown, Idaho State Police and KCSO are investigating. No charges have been filed, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
Huetter Road between Hayden Avenue and Prairie Avenue will be closed until crews can clear the roadway. The accident also damaged a power pole resulting in a small power outage in the area. Avista crews are on scene working to restore the power.
