SPOKANE, Wash. - The battle to survive continues for Steven Maupin-Bureau, the man who was set on fire on Aug. 1.
“He could take this and have one heck of a story to try and help other people,” Maupin-Bureau's mother, Dawn Dawson, said.
These encouraging words were shared from her son’s bedside, where she has sat for weeks as he recovers in the ICU at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
“There’s no amount of comfort that I can give to him, and I can’t take anything away. I can’t fix this,” lamented Dawson. “I think that’s one of the hardest things: I can’t make it better.”
When KHQ first covered Maupin-Bureau's story, we learned from authorities he'd been doused in gasoline in a Hillyard neighborhood, then set on fire.
The man was taken to a local hospital, running into the emergency room with flames and fuel still on him.
Once Maupin-Bureau was assessed at the hospital in Spokane, he was flown to Harborview in Seattle with critical injuries. He survived the flames, but had severe burns covering 30 percent of his body.
“His hands and his right arm were burned really badly, his right ear, as well,” Dawson said. “It doesn’t resemble an ear anymore.”
Dawson said her son now faces the potential amputation of those body parts. Additionally, he's suffering from pneumonia, just after recovering from multiple staph and fungal infections.
“He’s a fighter," Dawson said. "He’s a fighter, and he’s stronger than he thinks he is."
As a mother, Dawson has been keeping track, counting the days. It has been 35 long days since her son was set on fire. She said Maupin-Bureau does not talk much about what happened to him, preferring to keep his focus on healing.
However, when he sleeps, Dawson said her son often experiences nightmares.
“I can’t take away the thoughts. I can’t take away the images. I can’t take away the fear,” she said mournfully.
Many wonder why he was set ablaze in the first place, something authorities continue to investigate.
Maupin-Bureau has been addicted to drugs for several years, and his mother believes someone in the crowd he was wrapped up with on the streets may have set him on fire.
However, authorities have not confirmed these claims.
No matter what led to this incident, though, Dawson said this has sparked a passion in Maupin-Bureau to finally get clean.
“I’ve waited for this for years,” she said. “It took this for it to reach his bottom, so for that. I'm glad he’s hit his bottom.”
From anger and the desire for vengeance, to praying and the optimistic warmth of hope, Dawson said she looks forward to her son’s story one day helping others:
“If my son’s story can change anybody, and help anyone, that is my goal now."