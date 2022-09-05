Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR POOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY RECOVERY TUESDAY NIGHT FOLLOWED BY WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades (Zone 696), Fire Weather Zone 697 East Portion of North Cascades National Park/Lake Chelan National Recreation Area (Zone 697), Fire Weather Zone 698 East Washington North Cascades (Zone 698), Fire Weather Zone 699 Okanogan Highlands and Kettle Mountains (Zone 699), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703), Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Localized gusts to 35 mph Waterville Plateau and upper Columbia Basin. * Timing: Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * Relative Humidities: Overnight recovery 35 to 45 percent. 10 to 20 percent lowlands and 20 to 30 percent mountains. * Temperatures: Upper 80s to low 90s lowlands. Upper 70s and 80s mountains. * Impacts: Poor humidity recovery overnight may cause high elevation fires to burn actively through the night. Gusty winds during the day time could cause current fires to spread. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&