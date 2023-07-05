SPOKANE, Wash – Fireworks have been a part of Colten Bounds' Fourth of July transition for years, but, when lighting bottle rockets on a friend's property last night, things took a scary turn.
"It didn't go up like it was supposed to. It went and whizzed right by my right ear, and went off by my head," said Bounds.
Bounds was wearing a tank top at the time and was burned across the front of his body and down his arms and hands. He said the aftermath was something that could only be described as something he's seen on the big screen.
"I hate to say that it was like a cheesy movie where you know, something explodes. And then the person's like hearing the ringing, but like that's all I heard for like a solid two minutes was just ringing in my head and in my ear," said Bounds.
According to the Spokane Fire Department's Public Information Officer Justin de Ruyter, it was as expected or even less so compared to years prior. He says this is because of the department's messaging.
"Our most effective tools that messaging ahead of time, and just especially with the new influx of people coming in and just educating them on on the firework bans." said de Ruyter.
Bounds says he won't forget his experience next year, "I'm definitely going to be safer. I still like all the fireworks and stuff, but I will definitely wear proper clothes and not stand so close."