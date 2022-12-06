Man shoots at-home nurse, "I couldn't not do it."
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- School closures, delays for Dec. 1
- Loud boom shakes Post Falls area, cause under investigation
- US-2 at Lawson Road in Airway Heights completely blocked after dead body found
- 'I've been shot': Court docs state at-home nurse did not know suspect before fatal shooting
- School closures and delays for Friday, December 2
- Witness says found man dead on US-2 in Airway Heights had pulse
- Record snowfall in Spokane Wednesday, snow still falling for some through Thursday
- More snow on the way! The good news: this snowfall will be lighter than last week's storm
- 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in US-395 crash, roadway now back open
- Spokane Police Department confirms bank robbery, search for suspect on South Hill
Videos
From Our Sponsors
Here’s a list of vehicles that don’t forget about style and can protect you if you’re involved in an accident. Read moreSafety with Style: The Safest Vehicles for Washington Drivers
Filing a personal injury claim allows you to claim all damages, including your current and future medical expenses. But what happens to that settlement if you’re not alive to receive it? Read moreWhat If I Pass Away before I Collect My Accident Settlement?
Things happen quickly behind the wheel, and the consequences of a poor decision can be severe. Here are a few tips that could save your life if you’re in a dangerous situation behind the wheel. Read moreHow to Be the Ultimate Defensive Driver on Washington Roads
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.