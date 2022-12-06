The suspect in the murder of an at-home nurse last week was in court for the first time Monday. 

33-year-old Mitchell Chandler is facing second-degree murder charges and a $1 million bond for the murder of Douglas Brant, who was treating Chandler's grandmother at her home in the Latah Creek neighborhood Thursday.
 
"3 in the chest and then one in the chin," Mitchell Chandler told NonStop Local in a jailhouse interview before court Monday.
 
Three loud booms rang out... Douglas brant's last words... "I've been shot." This is the description of the incident given by Jean Chandler to police, the moment she says her at-home nurse was shot and killed by her grandson, Mitchell Chandler.
 
According to court documents, Jean was recovering from a stroke at home. Brant was there to do a routine check-up not knowing those moments would be his last.
 
"Said how you doing doc, she's waiting for you there and I sat down, must've been 20 minutes later, after regular blood pressure checks and procedures. I started hearing communication that wasn't anywhere about anything about medical," he said.
 
Chandler said he was fine until Brant started speaking about his involvement in the 9/11 attacks and then gave death threats.
 
"He was not only touching and prodding her but had held a pistol with a silencer and vocalized that he was going to kill them," he said.
 
Chandler claimed he was just trying to protect his grandparents.
 
"I could hear my grandma asking for somebody to help and please, please kill him and my grandpa saying, that if he was to mention that again that he would have had no choice," he said. "I believe it was God speaking through him just to prepare me, to protect and give me confidence in the form of fashion, not being treasonness and letting him walk away."
 
Chandler's version of events, not detailed in court documents, which shows that according to his grandmother, he shot Brant "unprovoked" and "out of nowhere".
 
"I would definitely disagree with it," he said.
 
Brant worked for Providence, and the hospital issued a statement saying he was well-loved.
 
When asked if he regrets his actions, Chandler said this.
 
"Do I regret it? Due to the fact of my confidence and belief of what I just said was the true and factual acts of who they were. Absolutely not. No," he said. "Last thing I want to be and have had done but I feel like I couldn't not do it."
 
Chandler was on the run for nearly a day before officers found him... on skis. He said he left the scene because he feared for his life.
 
Monday Chandler wanted to plead not guilty, but since it was the first appearance, he wasn't allowed to yet.
 
He will be back in court on Dec. 12th for a review hearing.

