SPOAKNE - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified 41-year old Nicholas Kausshen as the man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies Sunday night following a chase.
His cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds.
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says around 6:45 p.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving recklessly and erratically near Valleyway and Mullan in Spokane Valley. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop when Kausshen took off.
During the pursuit Kausshen hit parked cars, traveled into the opposite lane, and swerved at high speeds. Attempts by deputies to deploy spike strips failed.
The pursuit led to Sprague and University where a Deputy attempted to use his patrol vehicle to immobilize the his car. Both vehicles were damaged.
However Kausshen continued to drive toward another marked patrol car and two deputies.
That's when one deputy fired his weapon hitting him. Kausshen continued to drive hitting the vehicle and coming to a stop. The deputies were not injured.
They began to provide first aid until medics could arrive. Despite best efforts, Kausshen died from his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
