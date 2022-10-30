police car

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Moses Lake, according to the Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD).

Shortly before 6 a.m. MLPD officers responded to a home on Road H Northeast for reports of shots fire. 

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot multiple times and was unresponsive. Officers immediately rendered medical aid, but the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers later learned that a 17-year-old boy had also been shot at the home had been taken to the hospital. The 17-year-old was treated and released for his wounds.

MLPD is asking residents with any additional information in the case to call them at (509) 764-3887 and reference case 22ML16897.

