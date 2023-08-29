HAYDEN, Idaho - One man was injured in an overnight armed robbery and shooting in Hayden, and no suspect is in custody.
According to Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, the man was shot in a neighborhood just off of Government Way on east Buckles Road during a home invasion and armed robbery. He is reported to be in non-critical condition.
Two people are suspected to be involved in the incident. At this time, KCSO said they do not have either suspect in custody. They ask anyone with more information to contact them at 208-446-1854.
Updated: Aug. 29 at 6:50 a.m.