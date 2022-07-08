SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot near S. Dearborn and E. 5th Ave.
Police tell KHQ they were originally responding to reports of a man chasing two others and that he appeared to have a gun. Not long after, they received another, separate report of the shooting.
The shooter is still on the loose but is not being considered an active threat to the surrounding community, according to police. They do not believe the shooting was random.
The status of the victim is unknown, police said he was taken to the hospital with gunshot wound.
East 5th Ave. from S. Havana St. to Custer Road is closed for the investigation.