SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police say around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night Spokane Police Officers responded to a shooting near Market and Marietta in North Spokane.
According to investigators, the shooter had driven away by the time officers arrived on the scene. Officers gave first aid to the victim until medics arrived.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Officers collected evidence at the scene. Investigators say it appears the victim and the suspect know each other.
Police seized a vehicle at the scene. Detectives from the Special Investigations Unit assisted officers last night and will seek a search warrant to look for evidence in the seized vehicle.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident #2020-20172696.
