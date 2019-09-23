Man speaks out after car shot in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. On one quiet suburban north Spokane street, not much really goes on.
But on Sunday, September 22, police say several shots rang out after a group of teens had gathered near North Belt and West Houston.
"Officers arrived on the scene and a witness was able to identify two subjects who had been at the location with a large group that fled after the shots had fired," Officer John O'Brien said.
The owner of that pickup truck is Kevin Geist. He was in shock when he saw the damage to his truck. Geist said he was under the weather and had been sleeping the entire time when this went on. His neighbors were the ones who alerted him.
"It escalated into gunshots I guess and lucky for me I got my window blown out," Geist said.
From his passenger window to his windshield, the damage could've been a lot worse. According to Spokane Police, the north precinct for the department showed the biggest drop in crime from this time last year. In total for the area, it's down 18.69 percent.
Geist says he does have a message for the group that fired off the rounds.
"Could've been a better shot I guess, I don't know. They could've decorated the side of my truck a little bit better maybe it would have made it look cooler. I don't know," added Geist.
The Spokane police also have a message to parents
"As a parent, you always want to try to be involved as much as you can with your child's life. find out where they're going and who they're hanging out with," Officer O'Brien said.