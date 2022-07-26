SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) are investigating after one man stabbed another on the Monroe Street Bridge just after 2 p.m., possibly with a machete.
According to SPD, the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect remains at large and was last seen going southbound on Monroe. SPD is searching for him, but due to a language barrier, there is no description of the suspect at this time.
If you know or saw anything, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. If you encounter the suspect, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.
The incident is under investigation, and motive and events leading up to the incident are not known at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!