Man stops by Post Falls Police Department to thank officer who saved his life

A man whose life was saved by a Post Falls Police Officer following a medical emergency back in the fall stopped by the department to share his thanks and gratitude Thursday.
Post Falls PD says Officer Christensen responded to Joe Vogel's residence back on Nov. 4, 2018, as Joe was having a life-threatening medical issue.
Officer Christensen performed life-saving measures on Joe and ended up saving his life.
"Joe came down today to Post Falls Police Department to thank Officer Christensen and presented him with a Blue Line Buck Knife to thank him for giving him more time with his family," PFPD said in a post.