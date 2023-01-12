KETTLE FALLS, Wash. - A fatal two-car collision blocked the northbound lanes of US-395 three miles south of Orient Wednesday night. The roadway fully reopened around 1 a.m. on Thursday.
According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), 72-year-old Robert Lattin was parked in a pullout on the northbound side of US-395. Around 6:30 p.m. as Lattin was walking towards his vehicle, a 1997 Chevy GMT-400 heading north left the roadway and struck him before crashing to the parked vehicle.
Lattin was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy, 72-year-old Bruce Brauner, was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries. Brauner was wearing his seatbelt, and no drugs or alcohol was involved.
The incident remains under investigation, and charges may be brought depending on the findings.
The northbound lanes were closed for around seven hours while crews tended the scene, reducing traffic to a single southbound lane. The highway has reopened, but drivers should be prepared for winter conditions.
Updated: Jan. 12 at 8 a.m.
US-395 north of Kettle Falls is partially blocked due to a deadly crash.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the northbound lane is blocked and alternating one-way traffic has been set up in the southbound lane.
Updated: Jan. 11 at 10 p.m.
US-395 is fully blocked 17 miles north of Kettle Falls due to a two-vehicle deadly crash, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
WSP confirmed the crash was deadly but did not specify how many people were injured or killed, nor could they provide an estimated time for reopening.
WSP troopers, Ferry County Sheriff's Office deputies, Washington State Department of Transportation and aid crews are on scene.