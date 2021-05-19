PALOUSE FALLS, Wash. - A Walla Walla man and his wife on a hike Tuesday were nearing the bottom of Palouse Falls when a rock, described as being the size of a football, fell from above.
The rock struck the man in the head, leaving him unconscious.
With the help of fellow hikers, they were able to call for help.
Weather conditions prevented Life Flight from getting their helicopter to the man's location. Instead, various Fire and Rescue teams had to hoist him from the depths using a pulley system.
The man was successfully hoisted out of a potentially dangerous situation and flown to a local hospital. He was conscious and alert during the flight.