MATTAWA, Wash. - A warning from the Grant County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon came after a man fired a pistol at vehicles.
According to the Sheriff's Office, they warned the public about a barricaded person along State Route 243. As of yet, no passing motorists have reported that their vehicles were hit.
Deputies and Mattawa Police responded at approximately 3:15 pm to the 30000 block of State Route 243, about one mile south of Priest Rapids Dam.
When officers arrived, the man, later identified as 35-year-old Matt Garoutte, ran inside a building on the property and refused to come out.
After about 30 minutes, Garoutte came out of the home and surrendered.
Three witnesses at the property said Garoutte had fired the pistol toward the highway. So far, only a vehicle parked on the property has been found with bullet damage. No shots were fired at officers or deputies.
Garoutte will be lodged in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.
Anyone who traveled on State Route 243 around 3:15 pm on Thursday, October 3, is asked to check their vehicle for any damage, which may be the result of Garoutte firing his gun.
If any damage is discovered, motorists are asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at (509)762-1160. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
