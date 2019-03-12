A tourist survived the rough seas off of New Zealand after turning his jeans into a flotation device.
German tourist Arne Murke was sailing with his brother from Auckland to Brazil when they began experiencing rough conditions at sea.
The yacht's boom swung unexpectedly, and knocked Murke overboard without a life jacket about twenty miles off Tolaga bay.
Unable to reach the life jacket his brother had thrown overboard, Murke quickly decided to turn his jeans into an improvised life vest - a technique that's used by lifesavers including US Navy SEALs and scouting groups.
A rescue helicopter managed to locate the 30-year old nearly four hours after he was knocked overboard.
Murke says without the jeans, he knows he wouldn't have been so lucky.