STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - On July 22, two Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) deputies were dispatched to a welfare check for an elderly man who hadn't been seen.
When they arrived, SCSO said "things did not seem right." The door to the home was open and the vehicles appeared to have been ransacked. According to SCSO, both deputies feared for the worst, but one of them heard what sounded like a faint cry for help.
The deputies then started searching the area. After descending into a heavily wooded ravine, they located the missing man in a swamp. According to SCSO, they provided first aid while waiting for EMS.
They then learned that the man was almost 70 years old, wasn't able to walk without assistance and had been taken into the woods by a suspect.
According to SCSO, the suspect had robbed the man and left him unable to walk. SCSO said the victim pleaded for the suspect to not leave him there, but the suspect did anyways.
The man survived off pond water and laid in the area for three days before hearing the deputies at his home and crying for help, SCSO said.
SCSO said the suspect was arrested and booked into the Stevens County Jail on attempted murder charges.
The names of both the suspect and the victim have not been released.
