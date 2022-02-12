POST FALLS, Idaho - Police say a man broke into a residence in Post Falls and shot two people, killing one, before shooting himself.
At 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, police received multiple 911 calls reporting the shooting in the 2100 block of Columbine Ct.
According to a press release, the suspect forced his way into the residence, shot a woman, and then shot a man multiple times before fleeing in a dark colored vehicle.
When police arrived, they found the woman and began treating her injuries. She was transported to Kootenai Health and is reportedly stable.
The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.
Coeur d'Alene Police stopped the suspect's vehicle in the area of 9th and Best, and the suspect shot himself. He was transported to Kootenai Health for treatment.
Police are still investigating the incident and have not released the names of the victims or suspect.
They believe the suspect and victims knew each other and there is no threat to the public.