SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say an apparent DUI collision left a couple with serious but non-life threatening injuries after they were struck by a car in the loading/unloading zone at the Spokane International Airport.
Spokane Police responded to assist the Spokane Airport Police Department around 11:50 p.m. Sunday to the collision outside the southwest terminal.
Upon investigating, officers determined a husband and wife were at the back of their vehicle in the loading/unloading zone with their luggage when a car came into the loading zone and struck them and the back of their car. The couple's two daughters were sitting in the back of the vehicle when it was struck.
The couple sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries including broken bones and loss of consciousness. Police said it appears neither daughter sustained any injuries.
SPD says the driver of the at-fault vehicle, David Bergstrom, was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular assault and that it does appear alcohol was a factor in the collision.
According the the Spokane County Jail roster, Bergstrom additionally faces two counts of reckless endangerment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.