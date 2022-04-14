SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A driver suspected of DUI was arrested Wednesday night when he reportedly fled a traffic stop where he had already handed over his driver's license and admitted to drinking multiple beers.
A Spokane County deputy pulled 51-year-old Jonathan R. Leach over after watching him blow through a stop sign on N. Spokane River Bridge Road. Upon pulling him over, the deputy noticed Leach's speech was slurred and eyes were red and watery.
The sheriff's office said Leach told the deputy he had drunk three beers and was then asked to get out of the car for a DUI test.
Leach reportedly said "sure" to the request but instead of getting out, started his engine.
The deputy told Leach he wasn't going anywhere. Leach then turned his head toward the deputy, smiled, and said "yes I am" before taking off rapidly on the gravel road, stirring up dust.
Leach led the deputy on a high-speed chase going west on I-90. The deputy said they were going over 100 mph.
The chase ended when Leach exited into Liberty Lake and the pursuing deputy lost sight of him. Soon after, a Liberty Lake officer found Leach's truck parked in a residents driveway but Leach was nowhere to be found.
Later in the evening, the officer pulled over a car driving with no license plate and recognized Leach in the backseat.
Leach told law enforcement he was "just being stupid" and had been told police "won't chase you anymore."
He has no prior arrests locally. Leach was booked into Spokane County Jail for DUI and attempting to evade police which is a felony.